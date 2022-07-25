Sita Ramam Trailer: Dulquer Salmaan- Mrunal Thakur’s Love Story Promises to Tug Our Heartstrings; Watch

The much anticipated trailer of South Superstar Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur’s romantic drama Sita Ramam has finally been launched by the makers. Meanwhile, the netizens can’t contain their excitement to see their favourite stars in the Hanu Raghavapudi’s directorial periodic love story that unravels amidst the pandemonium of war.

The story of the film would unfurl in two different time periods. While the first and main premise is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war of the 60s, the other storyline would takes place 20 years later. Dulquer Salmaan essays the role of Lieutenant Ram who is romantically entangled with Sita Mahalakshmi (played by Mrunal Thakur) through a series of love letters in 1965. Back to the present, Afreen (played by Rashmika Mandanna) and Tharun Bhascker are given the task of giving the letter to Sita. When they are unable to find her, they choose to find Ram, which turns out to be difficult than finding Sita. The biggest hurdle definitely seems to be Ram’s superior, Brigadier Vishnu Sharma (Sumanth). Watch the trailer here:

The trailer launch event that took place in Hyderabad saw the main stars of the film Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna gracing the occasion with style. On one hand, Dulquer was sporting a lavender coloured suit and trousers matched seamlessly with a white tee, Rashmika looked absolutely stunning in a glitzy black top and brown printed palazzos. Not only that, Mrunal Thakur looked gorgeous in a bright yellow saree.

As quoted by Indian Express, Dulquer Salman said at the trailer launch event, “I was beginning to think I should not do any more romantic movies as I’m being called a romantic hero. When Hanu sir came to me with this story, I couldn’t refuse. This story was so beautiful, so amazing and so epic, so timeless and so classic, I was like, ‘ok, one last romantic movie.’ One last love story, one for the ages.”

With the trailer already out on all social media platforms, excited fans were quick to show their appreciation. While one of the fans commented, “Who else thought this would be a feel good story and were not ready for an intense trailer. Such a layered intense story. I love it. All the best to the entire team, “another fan wrote, “Beautiful!! If this doesn’t become a blockbuster i don’t know what will… Dulquerrrrrrr you’re amazing!!”

Sita Ramam is bankrolled by Aswini Dutt under the Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies banners. Written and Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie also features an assorted star cast of Sumanth, Tharun Bhascker, Gautam Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Jisshu Sengupta to name a few. The music for the film has been composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar and the cinematography was helmed by P.S Vinod and Shreyaas Krishna. The film is slated to release on August 05 2022.

