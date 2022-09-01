Sita Raman To Karthikeya 2; Movies That Took Box Office By Storm

2022 has been the year of some of the biggest hits. Be it Sita Raman or Yash’s KGF, it’s raining numbers at the box office. And, now, we have decided to take a look at some of the films that have received a wonderful response at the box office.

Sita Raman

Made on a budget of Rs 30 crore, Sita Raman collected Rs 60 crore within 10 days. The Hindi version will be out on September 2. The Hanu Raghavapudi directorial features Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salman in lead. Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, Bhumika, Gautham Vasudev and Tharun Bhascker are also part of the fim, which was released on August 5.

Top showsha video

Bimbisara

Sita Raman had a clash with Mallidi Vasishta’s Bimbisara. The film’s starcast included Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Samyuktha Menon, Catherine Tresa, Srinivas Reddy, Vennela Kishore, and Vivan Bhatena With a budget of Rs 40 crore, Bimbisra collected Rs 52.40 crore. On its first day, Bimbisara made a profit of Rs 6 crore.

Karthikeya 2

While Sita Raman and Bimbisara were a hit at the box office, Karthikeya 2 directed by Chandoo Mondeti also joined the list and had a smooth run at the. Released on August 13, the movie is all set to enter Rs. 100 crore club. Mondeti’s mythological sequel drama is garnering both numbers and acclaim. The total collection of Karthikeya 2 in the third week of the Hindi belt pegs at Rs 23.58 crore.

Apart from these, KGF: Chapter 2 has broken a number of records at the box office. Yash’s rowdy avatar was much loved by fans and critics alike. The film also marked the Telugu debut of Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Now, fans are waiting for the release of the third part.

Which is your favourite movie?

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here