'Sitting With my Darling': Dharmendra Shares Adorable Video With Tanuja

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Thursday shared a video of his reunion with yesteryear star Tanuja. Tanuja recently paid a visit to Dharmendra. The adorable video of the hit-onscreen couple of the 1950s and 1960s has gone viral.

In the video, Dharmendra says, “Tanu, humara kitna pyaar raha hai shuru se," (From the very beginning, we both have shared a bond). Shobhana Ji (Tanuja’s mother), Nutan (Tanuja’s sister) Grandmother se."

While Dharmendra is reminiscing about his relationship with Tanuja and her family, she interrupts him and asks, “Aur main ( What about me)?"

Dharmendra then points out how jealous some people were of his relationship with Tanuja. He says, “Kuch log nazar laga dete hain (but some people cast an evil eye on our relationship)." Tanuja agrees with him, and then Dharmendra remarks, “To hell with them, na?".

“To hell with them," repeats Tanuja. “Anyway, I am sitting with my darling," Dharmendra says at the end of the video.

Advertisement

“An old loving family association with Shobhna ji, Nutan and Tanuja. We are regular visitors to each other. A recent affectionate meeting with loving lively and chirpy Tanuja," Dharmendra wrote in the caption of the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

The fans are delighted to see this hit-onscreen pair’s reunion. “Chahe Raho Door Chahe Raho Pass ye song bhot achha hai aap dono ka sath me (the song Chahe Raho Door Chahe Raho Pass that features you two is wonderful)," one fan commented, taking a trip down the memory lane, reminiscing Dharmendra and Tanuja’s song from the film Do Chor. “Nazar naa lage aapko," remarked another. “Amazing to see the two legends together," one admirer commented.

Izzat (1968), Do Chor (1972), and Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi (1966) are among the several films that featured Dharmendra and Tanuja together.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra will be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed by Karan Johar. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bacchan, and Ranveer Singh. Dharmendra also has Apne 2 in the pipeline, which will star Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.