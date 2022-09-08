Sivaangi Krishnakumar to Anupama Parameswaran, What Your Favourite Actresses Wore on Onam

Onam is a harvest festival and is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the state of Kerala. This 10-day-long celebration began on August 30 and will conclude today September 8 with Thiruvonam. In the meantime, the celebs are celebrating this festival with great zeal and have posted various pictures on their feeds. So let us check out the Onam celebration photos of the actresses.

Cooku With Comali fame Sivaangi Krishnakumar shared some beautiful snaps from her Onam celebrations. She was seen in a pure traditional look. She opted for a South Indian Border lehenga and a matching dupatta which she paired with a red boat neck blouse with golden detailing. She completed her look with matching bangles and statement earrings. Sharing the photos the actress wrote, “Onam Ashamsagal”.

Actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, who won everyone’s hearts with the movie Maanaadu, looked gorgeous in her Onam outfit. Kalyani is seen in the traditional Kasavu saree, which is the symbol of Kerala’s tradition and culture. She paired it with a sleeveless V-neck matching blouse. Kalyani completed her look with gajra draping all over her hair. Sharing the gorgeous pictures, the actress wished everyone a Happy Onam.

Preman Actress Anupama Parameshwaran dressed up in a beige organza saree with golden stripes in the pleats. She also paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse. She also wore a beautiful necklace, which added extra glam to her outfit. Sharing the photos on the gram, the actress wrote, “The Onam smile is here.” Fans showered heart emojis in the comment section.

Many other celebs like Aishwarya Lekshmi, Madonna Sebastian, and Sakshi Aggarwal have also shared their glamorous look on their respective Instagram handles.

