Sivaangi Krishnakumar Turns RJ Sivaangi; Details Inside

Sivaangi Krishnakumar, who appeared as contestant in popular Tamil shows like Super Singer 7 and Cooku With Comali, shared a video on her YouTube channel wherein RJ Bharath of Radio City FM, Chennai can be heard announcing her name as RJ Sivaangi.

In the video, Sivaangi is seated on the chair of RJ. As soon as Bharath announces her name, Sivaangi picks up a piece of paper and reads it out on the microphone. She then announces that a particular award show will be aired on the Radio City Tamil Instagram page.

In 2019, Sivaangi had competed in the Star Vijay singing competition Super Singer 7, and in 2020, she appeared in the comedy-cooking show Cooku With Comali. Sivaangi rose to fame with Cooku with Comali.

In 2009, Sivaangi had made her singing debut in the Tamil film Pasanga with the song Anbaale Azhagaagum.

After a 10 years hiatus, Sivaangi KrishnaKumar made her comeback in 2019 as a contender in the Indian Tamil-language reality television singing competition Super Singer 7, which broadcast on Star Vijay.

Sivaangi is the daughter of Krishnakumar and Binni Krishnakumar, the winners of the Kalaimamani, the highest civilian award in the state of Tamil Nadu.

She received a lot of praise and admiration after she appeared in Cooku with Comali. Sivaangi received several awards like The Entertaining Star Female by Blacksheep Digital Awards and Most Popular Female in Reality Television by Behindwoods Gold Icons.

Sivakarthikeyan also has cast her in his upcoming Tamil flick Don, following her participation on Cooku With Comali. She will also be seen in a key role in the film Kasethan Kadavulada which is a remake of a 1972 classic movie Anand. The film stars Shiva and Priya Anand in the lead role.

Sivaangi will also feature alongside actor Vadivelu in the film Naai Sekar Returns.

