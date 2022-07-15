Sivakarthikeyan and Kichcha Sudeep to Unveil Tamil and Kannada Teasers of Agent

The much-awaited day for Akhil Akkineni’s fans has arrived. His action thriller film Agent’s teaser will be released on Friday at 17:05 PM. Another great news for fans is that actors Sivakarthikeyan and Kichcha Sudeep will unveil the teaser. This news was shared by Agent’s producer AK Entertainments on Twitter. Sivakarthikeyan will share the Tamil teaser, while Sudeep will launch the Kannada teaser.

AK Entertainments called Sivakarthikeyan and Sudeep two most humbled stars of respective industries while sharing this update.

Akhil’s fans are delighted with this update. They thanked Sivakarthikeyan and Sudeep for their good gestures.

Besides Tamil and Kannada, fans also want bigger names to be associated with Agent’s Telugu teaser launch. A user demanded that Agent’s Telugu teaser be launched by Mahesh Babu. It remains to be seen how makers respond to this demand.

Apart from releasing teasers in Tamil and Kannada by big names from the film industry, makers have planned many other things as well. Agent’s teaser will also be launched at the Mallikarjuna Theatre, Kukatpally, Hyderabad. This teaser launch will start from 3 PM onwards as informed in a tweet.

Akhil and Mammootty’s fans are delighted to attend this event and have shared their looks from Agent. It remains to be seen how Agent’s teaser is received by the audience.

Besides the teaser, Agent’s pre-release business has an interested audience the most. According to reports, Agent has done a pre-release business worth Rs 60 crore. It is reported that Agent’s satellite and digital rights are sold at a huge rate.

The audience is also impressed by the stunning physical transformation Akhil has gone through to get into the skin of his character. Mammootty is essaying another pivotal role in this film. Directed by Surender Reddy, Akhil will portray the character of a spy in this film. Debutant Sakshi Vaidya will play his love interest. Agent will be released on August 12.

