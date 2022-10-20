Sivakarthikeyan Engages in Fun Twitter Question-And-Answer Chat With Fans

Actor and producer Sivakarthikeyan has cemented a place in the hearts of millions of Tamil fans with his acting splendour and on-screen charm. The talented actor has enticed viewers with his stupendous performances, even going to the extent of bagging four of the coveted SIIMA Awards and two Vijay TV Awards. However, Sivakarthikeyan is not someone who wants to sit back and relax, enjoying his sweet success. The actor is already gearing up for the release of his next, titled Prince.

As Sivakarthikeyan fans are counting the days before the film marks its presence in the theatres, the actor has arranged a sweet surprise for his admirers. Sivakarthikeyan put up a video on the micro-blogging platform where he urged viewers to shoot him any questions they had about the actor’s upcoming film. “My dear brothers and sisters, let’s chat…Shoot your question with #AskSK #AskPrince,” read his tweet.

As soon as the actor dropped the question and answer segment on his Twitter space, Twitteratis poured Sivakarthikeyan with their burning questions.

While some fans inquired about Sivakarthikeyan’s favourite character in his film Prince, others asked him to name his favourite place in Pondicherry, where he shot his film, Prince. Sivakarthikeyan replied to some of the questions in a Twitter thread in a video format. Read them below:

Q: #AskSK With over 10 years journey now & attaining a huge business market, industry circles, fans everyone see SK – THE BRAND tick the entertaining factor on big screens. What is it for SK ?

Feels to have been loaded with responsibi…

Prince was earlier supposed to have a runtime of 2 hours and 23 minutes, which was later changed to 2 hours and 11 minutes, cutting it short by 12 minutes. Sivakarthikeyan, who pre-watched his film, opined that the long duration might affect the audiences as they might get bored in the theatres.

Directed by Anudeep KV, Prince is produced under the banners of three production houses – Shanthi Talkies, Suresh Productions, and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. In addition to Sivakarthikeyan, Prince also features veteran actor Sathyaraj and newcomer Maria Ryaboshapka.

The romantic comedy movie centres around a unique romance between Jessica, a British woman, and Anbu, a wayward social science teacher. Prince is prepared to hit the silver screens on October 21.

