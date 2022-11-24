Sivakarthikeyan Meets Ajith Kumar After a Long Time, Says Will Cherish For Life

Ajith Kumar, who has been an integral part of Tamil films, is a household name in the entertainment industry. Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan shared a picture along with Superstar Ajith Kumar on Wednesday on social media platforms. He posed for a perfect shot with the actor, twinning in black attire and thanked him for positive words and wishes. The Remo actor also shared that he met Ajith after a long time and would cherish the moment for life.

“Met AK (Ajith Kumar) sir after a long time yet another meeting with sir, to cherish for life, Thank you for all the positive words and wishes sir (sic),” Sivakarthikeyan wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look at the post here:

Met AK sir after long time ❤️ yet another meeting with sir, to cherish for life 🙏👍 Thank you for all the positive words and wishes sir ❤️❤️🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/yVaYIc3Ca5— Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) November 23, 2022

Sivakarthikeyan is busy with Madonne Ashwin’s directorial mass entertainer Maaveeran. The bilingual drama also has director S Shankar’s daughter Aditi Shankar as the leading lady. This film will be her second Kollywood project after Viruman. It has been touted as an out-and-out action entertainer.

As per the reports, the Prince actor will be performing some high-octane epic action scenes with famous Hollywood stunt director Yannick Ben. It is said that the team will complete the production stage by December 10, this year.

Ajith Kumar is currently busy shooting for the final schedule of his much-anticipated film Thunivu. It has been helmed by H Vinoth. The project marks the Vivegam actor’s third project with the filmmaker after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

Apart from Ajith, the film also features Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay and Cibi Chandran in key roles. The film has been backed by Bollywood ace producer Boney Kapoor. As per reports, the film is said to hit the big screen in Pongal next year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here