Sivakarthikeyan Meets Puducherry CM To Discuss High Shooting Tax in UT

Actor Sivakarthikeyan is gearing up for his next film, SK20. After completing a shooting schedule in Karaikal, the makers are currently shooting for the bilingual film in Pondicherry. Recently, the Remo actor and his team met the Chief Minister of Puducherry, N Rangaswamy, to talk about the shooting tax.

According to the reports, Sivakarthikeyan met the Chief Minster on March 24 to discuss the high filming tax in the union territory. Earlier, the tax was a minimal amount of Rs. 5,000 which has now been increased to Rs. 25,000. The pictures from their meeting are making the rounds on social media.

As most of the film is likely to be shot in Puducherry, taxation is a concern for the budget of the project. The story of SK20 revolves around the romantic saga of a foreign female tourist and a tourist guide from Pondicherry. It is a bilingual drama directed by popular Tollywood director Anudeep KV, who is known for directing films like Pittagoda and Jathi Ratnalu. The Tamil-Telugu venture’s shooting started in February in the Karaikal district. However, the cast and crew have now moved to Puducherry.

Advertisement

While the Tamil actor will be seen playing the role of a tourist guide, Ukrainian actor Maria Ryaboshapka will feature as the female lead. Apart from these two, the film also features Ritu Varma, Sathyaraj and Premgi Amaren among others.

Earlier, one of the producers of the film, Suresh Productions announced the film on their official YouTube channel.

Along with Suresh Productions, Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Shanthi Talkies are jointly bankrolling the film. The music of SK20 has been composed by Thaman S.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan’s last film Doctor, which was released last year was a mega-blockbuster. The Tamil action-comedy managed to bag around Rs. 100 crores at the box office.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.