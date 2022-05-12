Sivakarthikeyan Reveals Real Reason Why He Wrote Arabic Kuthu For Vijay's Beast

Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Don, directed by Cibi Chakravarthi with Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead, is all set to hit the big screen on May 13. In an exclusive interview with News18 for the movie, Sivakarthikeyan revealed why he wrote Arabic lyrics for the song Arabic Kuthu in Vijay’s Beast.

The actor said that Don held lots of emotions, making him say yes to director Cibi Chakravarthi’s debut film. He also revealed that the movie signifies college life and he wanted to do so through the movie. He then proceeded to talk about the song Arabic Kuthu from the movie Beast.

The lyrics of the song have been penned by Sivakarthikeyan, who said that he writes songs because of and for his friends.

Sivakarthikeyan revealed in the interview that Anirudh Ravichander is a very good friend even outside the film industry and he asked if he would like to write the lyrics for Arabic Kuthu. He said that the reason the song became popular was because of the trust between them.

Sivakarthikeyan said that everyone today enjoys Anirudh’s background music and songs because he provides people with music relatable to this era. He also expressed his gratitude to the fans for always loving and supporting the actor. He said they celebrate him and he celebrates them and hopes that the relationship continues.

Reports suggest that Vijay also congratulated Sivakarthikeyan after listening to the song and watching the promo video. The song has garnered over 140 million views within a month and is insanely popular.

Vijay Thalapathy’s Beast is now available for streaming on Netflix in five languages – Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

