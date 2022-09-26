Sivakarthikeyan Showcases His Dancing Prowess in Prince's Second Song Jessica

The second song from Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming bilingual movie, Prince, was released by the makers on Friday, September 23. The song is titled Jessica. It is both sung and composed by Thaman S while its lyrics have been penned by Arivu. The lyrical video of Jessica was released on YouTube by Aditya Music Tamil.

The video starred Prince’s lead actors – Sivakarthikeyan and Maria Riaboshapka, along with Thaman S. Within three days, the lyrical video garnered more than 26 lakh views on Youtube. From the first day of its release, the song started to gain popularity among the masses.

Seeing the video, one of the users commented, “SK has his swag when it comes to dancing. Every song he is just evolving as a great dancer.” Another wrote, “After a long time Thaman is back with the Tamil industry. Awsm song.” One user was all praises for the singer-actor duo as they expressed, “Thaman voice and SK Dance are mind-blowing.”

Check out the music video of Jessica below:

Previously, the first song, titled Bimbilikki Pilapi, was also lavished with praise by the masses. The music video of the peppy dance number has amassed more than 1 crore views on YouTube so far. The Tamil song has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Ramya Behara and Sahithi Chaganti.

Prince is a highly anticipated action romance film directed by Anudeep KV. Alongside Sivakarthikeyan and Maria Riaboshapka, the film also stars Sathyaraj and Premgi Amaren in the supporting roles.

This Anudeep KV directorial is bankrolled by Suniel Narang, Suresh Babu D and Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Shree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd. The makers roped in Thaman S, Manoj Paramahamsa and Praveen KL for helming Prince’s music, cinematography and editing respectively. The bilingual film is currently in the final leg and is scheduled to release on Oct 21, on the occasion of Diwali.

