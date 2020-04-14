MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Sivakarthikeyan to Feature in 'Ala Vaikuntapuramlo’ Tamil Remake?

Sivakarthikeyan

Sivakarthikeyan

Sivakarthikeyan made his debut with 2012 film 'Marina' and has moved from success to success in the mainstream cinema with his noteworthy acts.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan may play the lead in the yet-untitled Tamil version of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, reports have suggested.

Ala Vaikuntapuramlo released on January 12, 2020, was a thorough family entertainer and saw Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Trivikram Srinivas’s directorial venture featured Tabu, Samuthirakani, Rajendra Prasad, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sushanth, and Rahul Ramakrishna in pivotal roles. Kollywood actor Samuthirakani made his Telugu debut with the film.

According to a report in Times of India, the Hero star is eager to procure the rights to remake the Telugu superhit. No official statement has been given out over the same so far.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan’s forthcoming projects are Ayalaan and Doctor. Ayalaan went on floors this February and is set to be a science-fiction thriller. In the Tamil flick, Sivakarthikeyan would be essaying the role of a young man who is befriended by a lost alien.

Rakul Preet Singh, Isha Koppikar, Sharad Kelkar and Yogi Babu are also part of the project.

Sivakarthikeyan will collaborate with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for the first time for his next announced film, Doctor. Vinay and Priyanka Arul Mohan will be seen in pivotal roles.

Sivakarthikeyan debuted in movies with 2012 film Marina and has moved from success to success in the mainstream with his noteworthy acts.

Also known for his works as a playback singer and producer, the 35-year old has given memorable performances in films like Kaaki Sattai (2015), Remo (2016) and Velaikkaran (2017).

