Sivakarthikeyan to Play Lead in Venkat Prabhu's Next. All Details Inside

Rumour has it that actor Sivakarthikeyan will soon be seen headlining a film directed by Venkat Prabhu. Reportedly, AGS Entertainment will bankroll the new project. The production house is planning to produce it with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead under the direction of Venkat Prabhu.

According to sources close to the industry, Sivakarthikeyan and Venkat Prabhu have been given an advance for the film by the production house. In a recent interview, Venkat Prabhu said that he will soon be directing his next Telugu film, and after wrapping up that project, he may direct a film starring Sivakarthikeyan. However, no official announcement has been made by the makers.

Speaking of director Venkat Prabhu, his previous 2021 sci-fi film Maanaadu had a strong run in theatre even 50 days after the release. In mid-January, the director also released the first look of his next film titled Manmatha Leelai. Like most of Venkat Prabhu films, Manmatha Leelai starring Ashok Selvan is said to have a promising generous dose of humour in it.

The director also has a few projects in the pipeline with Prabhu Deva, Sudeep, Arvind Swamy, and a few other films in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam film industries.

Coming to Sivakarthikeyan, he has become a leading actor in a short period. His previous film Doctor had grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide. He is currently busy shooting for his Tamil and Telugu bilingual film directed by Anudeep.

On the professional front, Sivakarthikeyan has multiple projects lined up. His upcoming Don helmed by Cibi Chakravarthy will be released soon. Meanwhile, his Ayalaan directed by R. Ravikumarin is in the post-production stage.

Further, Sivakarthikeyan will be teaming up with director Rajkumar Periyasamy. The project is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International in association with Sony Pictures Films India.

