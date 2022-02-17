Sivakarthikeyan Turns 37: How a Standup Comedian Made it To The Big Screen

The multi-talented Sivakarthikeyan is now a prominent name in Kollywood. Apart from being a terrific actor, Sivakarthikeyan is an acclaimed lyricist and singer too.

He began his career as a stand-up comedian on Star Vijay. Sivakarthikeyan is also a producer, and his company, Sivakarthikeyan Productions, has bankrolled several Tamil films. The actor-producer-singer is celebrating his 37th birthday today.

When he was in college, Sivakarthikeyan participated in a variety of cultural activities, along with mimicry and stand-up comedy. His friends persuaded him to audition for Kalakka Povathu Yaaru, a Star Vijay comedy reality show. He began his career as a mimicry performer. He won the show despite his initial reluctance to participate.

In 2012, Pandiraj offered Sivakarthikeyan the lead role in his film Marina, and he agreed. Marina was Sivakarthikeyan’s debut film.

He starred in three films in 2013. The actor teamed up with Pandiraj for Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga, a dual hero coming-of-age comedy, which he shot opposite Vimal in his homeland of Tiruchirappalli. Critics gave the film top ratings when it came out. At the box office, the film was a surprise hit.

Sivakarthikeyan soon established himself in the Tamil movie industry. He wowed the fans with his screen presence. He also starred in P. S. Mithran’s Hero, which was produced by Kotapadi J. The superhero film was a box office success too.

Sivakarthikeyan was also seen in, Doctor, released on October 9, 2021. The film received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics. Doctor became his career’s highest-earning film, grossing over a stunning 100 crores, as Director Nelson confirmed on Twitter. This is the first Sivakarthikeyan film to reach the Rs 100 crore mark.

Shivakarthikeyan is awaiting the releases of Ayalaan and Don. Ayalaan is a Tamil science-fiction comedy film directed by R. Ravikumar and produced by KJR Studios’ Kotapadi J. Rajesh. The Sivakarthikeyan-starrer will also have Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, and Isha Koppikar in pivotal roles.

A. R. Rahman has composed the music for the film; Cibi Chakaravarthi is helming it. The film is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran of Lyca Productions. Sivakarthikeyan played the lead and co-produced the film under his Sivakarthikeyan Productions brand, with Priyanka Arul Mohan, S. J. Suryah, Samuthirakani, and Soori playing major roles.

