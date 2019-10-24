Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Sivakarthikeyan Turns Superhero in Hero Teaser, Presents Intriguing Storyline
The teaser of Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film Hero was launched by Salman Khan on Twitter. The film is said to follow the story of a superhero who declares fight against the 'system'.
The much-awaited teaser of Sivakarthikeyan's next has finally revealed. The 90-second long teaser has increased the expectations from the movie. As Hero’s teaser suggests, the movie follows the story of Sivakarthikeyan's superhero, who battles against educational malpractice in the country.
Dabangg 3’s Chulbul Pandey aka Bollywood star Salman Khan took to Twitter to launch the teaser of Sivakarthikeya’s movie. He tweeted, “What a stylish teaser! Very happy to launch @kjr_studios #HeroTeaser. @siva_kartikeyan All the best to u and team. #Hero @Psmithran @AbhayDeol @akarjunofficial @george_dop (sic).”
What a stylish teaser! Very happy to launch @kjr_studios #HeroTeaser 😃 @siva_kartikeyan All the best to u and team 👍🏽https://t.co/GfFFiUDFvz#Hero @Psmithran @AbhayDeol @akarjunofficial @george_dop— Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 24, 2019
The teaser highlights fight between the protagonist and the system. In the trailer, Arjun, who appears to be a mentor figure to Sivakarthikeyan says, “This system cannot be changed by a common man. We need a hero.” Eventually, Sivakarthikeyan appears at the end of the teaser, hid behind a mysterious face mask.
This also turns out to be an interesting movie as it will mark Abhay Deol’s debut in the Tamil film industry. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Ivana. It is being directed by PS Mithran. George C William is behind the camera for the film and the music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on December 20.
