Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Sivakarthikeyan Turns Superhero in Hero Teaser, Presents Intriguing Storyline

The teaser of Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film Hero was launched by Salman Khan on Twitter. The film is said to follow the story of a superhero who declares fight against the 'system'.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 24, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sivakarthikeyan Turns Superhero in Hero Teaser, Presents Intriguing Storyline
The teaser of Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film Hero was launched by Salman Khan on Twitter. The film is said to follow the story of a superhero who declares fight against the 'system'.

The much-awaited teaser of Sivakarthikeyan's next has finally revealed. The 90-second long teaser has increased the expectations from the movie. As Hero’s teaser suggests, the movie follows the story of Sivakarthikeyan's superhero, who battles against educational malpractice in the country.

Dabangg 3’s Chulbul Pandey aka Bollywood star Salman Khan took to Twitter to launch the teaser of Sivakarthikeya’s movie. He tweeted, “What a stylish teaser! Very happy to launch @kjr_studios #HeroTeaser. @siva_kartikeyan All the best to u and team. #Hero @Psmithran @AbhayDeol @akarjunofficial @george_dop (sic).”

The teaser highlights fight between the protagonist and the system. In the trailer, Arjun, who appears to be a mentor figure to Sivakarthikeyan says, “This system cannot be changed by a common man. We need a hero.” Eventually, Sivakarthikeyan appears at the end of the teaser, hid behind a mysterious face mask.

This also turns out to be an interesting movie as it will mark Abhay Deol’s debut in the Tamil film industry. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan and Ivana. It is being directed by PS Mithran. George C William is behind the camera for the film and the music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on December 20.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram