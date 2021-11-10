Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor Does Wonders at Box Office, Collects Rs 100 Cr Worldwide

Tamil action comedy Doctor, which premiered on October 9, is breaking all the records of theatrical collections. The Sivakarthikeyan-starrer has become his first film to cross 100 crores in collection worldwide.

Among all the films that Sivakarthikeyan starred in, only Doctor has reached the 100-crore milestone, thereby also becoming the highest grosser of his career.

According to reports, initially, the film collected over Rs 30 crore and made Sivakarthikeyan a star. Everyone is still just as excited to watch the movie as the audience was back in October. The theatres, still running doctor in Tamil Nadu, are going housefull.

The action-comedy was also Sivakarthikeyan’s career’s first Tamil film to collect Rs 70 crore in the domestic market, a commendable feat given the pandemic and fear that still keeps people away from theatres. The story of the film is based on a military doctor who exposes human trafficking racket in Goa.

As per the media reports, the Telugu version of the film Doctor has not performed that well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The distributors and theatres have earned very small profits. In Kerala, too, the film did live upto expectations.

