Sivakarthikeyan’s 'Doctor' off to a Flying Start, Mints Rs 24.71 Crore in 3 Days

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan’s action-comedy Doctor has received encouraging reviews since its premiere in theatres on October 9. Besides the positive word of mouth, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is also performing well at the box office. Sivakarthikeyan-starrer has earned Rs 24.71 crore in three days of its release in India. The numbers are healthy considering the theatres are not operating at full capacity due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, people are only gradually showing their interest in returning to cinemas as the threat of the pandemic still looms large.

Despite the situation, Doctor opened to a flying start on October 9 — the makers opted for a Saturday release unlike the traditional Friday, which gives a three-day weekend window. The film collected a total of Rs 8.81 crore on the first day and the bulk of the earning came from Tamil Nadu.

On Sunday, Doctor performed even better and raked in Rs 10.20 crore in all languages. Monday, being a working day, was expected to witness some dip in the collection, and the film made Rs 5.23 crore from all cinemas. The action-comedy had an average of 53.14 percent occupancy in cinemas across Tamil Nadu.

In Chennai, Doctor’s gross collection was Rs 1.08 crore on Saturday, Rs 1.35 crore on Sunday and Rs 0.94 crore on Monday. This takes the three-day gross collection to Rs 3.37 crore. While the net collection in India for three days is Rs 24.71 crore, the gross collection is Rs 28.70 crore.

Outside India, the film has been performing really well in some key markets like the United States. The total overseas collection for Doctor in three days is Rs 6 crore. This makes the worldwide collection touch Rs 30 crore in just three days and the gross collection above Rs 34 crore.

