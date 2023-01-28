Sivakarthikeyan is among the most talented actors in the Tamil film industry, but he couldn’t guarantee the success of any of his films in 2022. After the consecutive failure of Don and Prince, he has pinned all his hopes on his upcoming film Maaveeran, which began its shooting in July 2022. Recently, reports stated that Maaveeran had been stalled following the differences between Sivakarthikeyan and director Madonne Ashwin. This was followed by rumours about a financial crunch on the production front. It was also said that the team was unsatisfied with the footage shot so far. Now, production banner Shanthi Talkies has quashed all such reports with their post with a photo of a kural from celebrated Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar’s Thirukkuraḷ.

“Baseless rumours and false news keeps on circulating online constantly about Maaveeran.. We request you to not believe them.. Team #Maaveeran is working progressively to deliver a memorable film,” Shanthi Talkies wrote on Twitter.

Baseless rumours and false news keeps on circulating online constantly about Maaveeran.. We request you to not believe them.. Team #Maaveeran is working progressively to deliver a memorable film.. #VeerameJeyam 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/G09ldIs7RU— Shanthi Talkies (@ShanthiTalkies) January 25, 2023

Maaveeran producer Arun Viswa also criticised the influencers, trackers, verified handles and news channels in a Twitter post for carrying such baseless information. Arun requested everyone, who has forwarded this false news, to verify with the team or PRO as such negligent acts can jeopardise the careers of many people.

How can influencers,trackers,verified handles and even news channels carry baseless allegations and make news out of it!? Loads of young talents and loads of money at stake! Kindly verify with the team or PRO before you post!🙏❤️— arun Viswa (@iamarunviswa) January 25, 2023

Touted to be a family entertainer, Maaveeran is being planned for a grand theatrical release this year. Actress Aditi Shankar will play the female lead in this film, and critically acclaimed filmmaker Mysskin and Telugu actor Sunil of Pushpa fame will essay the antagonists.

Saritha and Yogi Babu will comprise the supporting cast. Bharath Sankar has been roped in for Maaveeran’s music. This is the second time Bharath and Madonne have decided to collaborate after their film Mandela. Maaveeran’s music will be released on the Saregama South audio label.

