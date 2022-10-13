Sivakarthikeyan's Prince Gets U Certificate From Censor Board; Know Release Date

Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Prince has received a green signal from the censor board. Shanthi Talkies shared the update on the Twitter handle, writing, “#Prince🕊️ Censored Clean U with a runtime of 2 hr 23 min! This Diwali, bring along your family for a laugh riot at the theatre’s Grand Theatrical Release worldwide on October 21st.”

A U certificate by the censor board refers to unrestricted public exhibition. The run time of Prince is 2 hours 23 minutes. While sharing the update, Shanthi Talkies attached a glimpse of the film. Sivakarthikeyan in a fun-filled mood was standing in front of the board.

#Prince🕊️ Censored Clean U with a runtime of 2 hr 23 min! This Diwali, bring along your family for a laugh riot at the theatres 😂🎊 Grand Theatrical Release worldwide on October 21st. #PrinceOnOct21st #PrinceDiwali💥@Siva_Kartikeyan@anudeepfilm @maria_ryab @MusicThaman pic.twitter.com/zXBBIvFLR9 — Shanthi Talkies (@ShanthiTalkies) October 12, 2022

Prince, an action romance, is directed by Anudeep KV. Prince features Maria Riaboshapka, Sathyaraj, and Premgi Amaren. The movie will hit the theatres on October 21. A trailer for Prince was also released recently.

The sequences of the school will take you back to your golden days. The hustle bustle, fun, and paper plan in the classroom. The director again changes the mood with love and fight scenes. Watch the trailer for Prince.

A fan wrote, “We Telugu movie lovers always support the hard-working person Siva Karthikeyan garu… We wish wholeheartedly this movie becomes a huge success.”

Another wrote, “Siva Karthikeyan = Actor + Talented + Dancer + Producer + Singer + Lyricist + Gem Of A Person.” So far, the trailer of Prince has been watched by more than 3 crore subscribers and fans.

