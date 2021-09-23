Sivakarthikeyan’s Tamil film Doctor to be Released as Varun Doctor in Telugu

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Doctor, which has been delayed for more than a year due to Covid-19 pandemic, will be finally released on October 9. The makers have also announced that the movie will be released in Telugu under the title of Varun Doctor. The medical action drama has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and features Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu and Priyanka Arul Mohan, who is making her Tamil debut. This is Nelson’s second film as director after black comedy Kolamavu Kokila which was released in 2018.

KJR Studios, the co-producer and distributor of the film, announced the changed title for the film’s Telugu version. “#Doctor gets BIGGER! Telugu audience, gear up to meet #VarunDoctor from the 9th of October in theatres across AP [Andhra Pradesh] & TG [Telangana],” KJR Studios tweeted on September 22 while sharing two posters in Telugu and English.

A medical action drama, Doctor deals with the issue of organ trafficking in the country. Sivakarthikeyan is also producing the film under his banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.

Nelson had completed the shoot for Doctor long ago, but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed the release for more than a year. The makers had also a theatrical release in mind, and did not want to premiere the film on OTT.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan has two other films in the pipeline. The 36-year-old has completed shooting for Ayalaan - a science fiction comedy directed by R Ravikumar. Don, an action comedy, is currently under production.

Nelson, on the other hand, is currently busy with action thriller Beast which features Tamil star Vijay. While the makers are targeting Pongal 2022 release for the movie, several media reports suggest Beast could be postponed till summer as the filming will take another couple of months.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here