Sivakartikeyan’s Campus Diary Don is a Wholesome Entertainer

Following the huge success of Doctor, Sivakarthikeyan is here with Don, which was released on May 13. This Cibi Chakaravarthi directorial, which also stars SJ Suryah, Priyanka Mohan, and Samuthirakani, was released amid high anticipation and has received positive reviews.

The film narrates Chakaravarthi’s (Sivakarthikeyan’s) life journey from his adolescence to his early thirties, with college life accounting for 99 percent of the plot. The plot is around Chakaravarthi’s quest for his true calling, his passion, and how his Principal Boominathan (SJ Suryah) and father (Samuthirakani) play villains. Who wins out of the three and how college life shaped Chakaravarthi’s personal life form the essence of the story.

Cibi Chakravarthi, the debut filmmaker, adheres to his principles and succeeds to a large extent in delivering delightful entertainment. He packaged the picture in a commercially appealing manner and, curiously, integrated several modern pop culture allusions.

Don’s college sequences are immensely entertaining, and filmmaker Cibi carefully presents some genuinely fascinating scenarios. The second half, in particular, is an emotional roller coaster.

Don is endearing from the start, due to Sivakarthikeyan’s charisma. This film has brought out the best in the performer. From impersonation to his signature tomfoolery, he keeps us engrossed in Chakaravarthi’s narrative.

While the film is mostly good and a winner, a few small flaws may be overlooked. The picture begins with a slower tone, and you must wait for the action to begin. The romantic scenes in the second half, which are a commercial addition, appear out of place.

The compositions by Anirudh Ravichander are powerful, and the background soundtrack provides adequate accompaniment, particularly in the emotional parts. The cinematography by KM Bhaskaran is lustrous and gives the movie a nice appeal. Nagooran’s edit is also significant.

Furthermore, the film has been produced by actor Sivakarthikeyan’s label, Sivakarthikeyan Productions.

