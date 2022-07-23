Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum Win 3 National Awards; Know What It Is About

Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum won the Best Tamil Film Award at the 68th National Film Awards on Friday. The Vasanth directorial was also honoured with the Best Editing Award for A Sreekar Prasad’s work. Actress Lakshmipriya Chandramouli, who was part of the project, won the National Award for Best Supporting Actress.

After the ceremony, director Vasanth said, “I consider this to be an award for the women in my life and the film.” Fans thronged the comment section of the post and congratulated the entire team. A Twitter user wrote, “It was such an insightful movie. Was sure to be a part of the National Awards.”

Another wrote, “Congratulations team for winning three awards. Expecting many more films from the director Vasanth. All the best.”

Recently, the film hit the jackpot with a proposal for preservation from Japan. Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum has been certified for its preservation at the Fukuoka City Museum. A picture of director Vasanth handing over the certificate to the Chief Minister MK Stalin of Tamil Nadu was buzzing around.

Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum was filmed to show the condition of women in Tamil Nadu. The director took the help of three characters Saraswathi, Devaki, and Sivaranjani to narrate the conditions. These three women belong to different strata of society but had the same routine binding them together.

The story shows the viewers what all a woman has to go through including keeping the male member happy and comfortable. The masterpiece was screened at various International Film Festivals.

Over there, Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum won several accolades. In the movie, director Vasanth showed how men react to such circumstances. It was produced by Hamza Productions. Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum was released last year on November 26 on Sony LIV.

