Six Years After Being Diagnosed with Brain Cancer, Doctors Advice Hospice Care for Valerie Harper

Six years after going public with her brain cancer diagnosis, “Rhoda” sitcom star Valerie Harper’s health apparently has taken a turn for the worse.

Reuters

Updated:July 25, 2019, 11:55 AM IST
Six Years After Being Diagnosed with Brain Cancer, Doctors Advice Hospice Care for Valerie Harper
Image courtesy: Valerie Harper/ Instagram
Six years after going public with her brain cancer diagnosis, “Rhoda” sitcom star Valerie Harper’s health apparently has taken a turn for the worse, as her husband acknowledged that doctors have advised that she be placed in hospice care.

Her spouse, Tony Cacciotti, pledged in a message posted to Harper’s official Facebook account on Tuesday to “do my very best in making Val as comfortable as possible.”

“For those of you who have been in this position, you will totally understand that ‘it’s hard letting go.’ So as long as I’m able and capable, I’ll be where I belong right beside her,” he wrote.

In his post, Cacciotti acknowledged facing a difficult choice in caring for Harper, who disclosed in 2013 that she was diagnosed with an incurable form of brain cancer and was given as little as three months to live. Nevertheless, she continued to work on TV and on stage.

In response to inquiries from fans about her health, a family friend and assistant identified on Harper’s Facebook page as Deanna, posted earlier this month that the performer was “currently taking a multitude of medications and chemotherapy drugs as well as going through extreme physical and painful challenges around the clock.”

She said then that a GoFundMe account had been established to help support the cost of ongoing medical care.

