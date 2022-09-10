SJ Suryah Joins Shankar-Ram Charan’s RC15, Remuneration Revealed

Tamil actor-director SJ Suryah has joined the cast of Ram Charan’s much-hyped RC15, Sri Venkateswara Creations has confirmed. Posting on Twitter, the makers shared an announcement poster featuring the director-turned-actor in a crisp look and wrote, “Versatile actor @iam_SJSuryah joins our stellar cast! Welcome, onboard sir.”



SJ Suryah, who is known for his films like Mersal (2017) and Maanaadu (2021), joined the sets on Saturday. Reports about his remuneration for the film have claimed that he has been paid Rs. 7 crore for the film.

The actor has a big market in Tamil Nadu, and producer Dil Raju has estimated that when the film is released in Tamil, the name of director Shankar and SJ Surya will be contributing points to the film’s success.

The yet-to-be-titled film marks the first Telugu project of Tamil director Shankar Shanmugam. The director didn’t have a single release in the past four years. Shankar’s last directorial was 2.0 starring Rajinikanth, which performed decently at the box office.

RC15 also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead making her Telugu debut with the film. Other than Ram Charan, SJ Suryah, and Kiara Advani, the film also showcases the talents of Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Nassar, and Samuthirakani.

The film is billed as a political drama and is being made with a whopping budget of Rs 170 crores.

Speaking of the technical crew, the pan-India project has cinematography by Tirru, who also shot Acharya. S.Thaman will compose music for the project, while the editor is Shameer Muhammed.

Circling back to Suryah, in addition to RC15, he has multiple projects, including Vishal’s Mark Antony, Radha Mohan’s Bommai, and Varisu with Vijay.

