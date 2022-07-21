SJ Suryah Likely To Join Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Varisu

The shooting for Thalapathy Vijay’s next Tamil film Varisu is underway. Rahsmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in the Vamshi Paidipally directorial. Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Shaam, Srikanth, Jayasudha, Khusbhu, Prakash Raj, Samyuktha and Sangeetha are playing important roles in the movie. Now, a few reports claim that another big star is going to join the cast of the movie.

According to reports, actor SJ Suryah is going to play a pivotal role in the movie. A few reports even claimed that he recently joined the shooting in Hyderabad. However, there is no official confirmation about Suryah playing a role in Varisu.

The team of Varisu is shooting in Annapurna Studios of Hyderabad. The schedule will continue till July 25. For the fifth schedule, the team will return to Chennai. It is expected that by the first week of August, the Varisu team will resume shooting in Chennai.

The makers of Varisu are in touch with Suryah and the discussion on the payment for the movie is going on. If the negotiations are finalised by both sides then Suryah will be part of Vijay’s next film, according to sources.

Earlier the movie Varisu was tentatively titled as Thalapathy 66. The first look poster of the film was released recently. In the poster, Vijay was seen in an intense look. He was donning a grey three-piece suit. The tagline of the first look poster read ‘The Boss Returns’.

Varisu will mark Vijay’s debut in Telugu film industry. The Telugu version of the movie will be titled Varasudu. This will also be the first film of Vijay and Ramshmika together. The film, said to be an emotional family drama, will be released in theatres on Pongal next year. Sources close to Varisu suggest that the movie will be dubbed in multiple languages.

The music of the film has been composed by S Thaman. Varisu is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Sirish’s Shri Venkateswara Creations.

On the work front after finishing shooting for Varishu, Vijay will focus on his next film helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 67.

