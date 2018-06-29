GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Skyscraper To Release In India on July 20

Actor Dwayne Johnson's Skyscraper will hit screens in India on July 20 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

IANS

Updated:June 29, 2018, 9:56 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Skyscraper To Release In India on July 20
Dwayne Johnson with the Triumph Rocket III Roadster. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram/The Rock)
New Delhi: Actor Dwayne Johnson's Skyscraper will hit screens in India on July 20 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Universal Pictures International India will release the movie, written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, a statement said.

The story of Skyscraper revolves around Johnson's character Will Sawyer, a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and US war veteran who now assesses security for skyscrapers. His job takes him and his family to China to assess security of the world's tallest and the safest building, The Pearl.

But soon, Sawyer finds himself being framed when the building is suddenly ablaze. A wanted man on the run, Sawyer must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family that is trapped inside the building above the fire line.

Skyscraper also stars Neve Campbell, Chin Han, Noah Taylor, Roland Moller, Byron Mann, Pablo Schreiber and Hannah Quinlivan. The action thriller is produced by Beau Flynn, Johnson, Thurber and Hiram Garcia.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery