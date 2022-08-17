'Slaughtering Their Own Citizens': Anupam Kher on Killing of Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has strongly condemned the recent killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. The actor reacted to the heart-wrenching incident in Shopian and called it shameful. He said that it is a hard slap on the face of those who were calling the story of the movie The Kashmir Files fictional.

“It is repugnant that crimes against Kashmiri Pandits continue to this day. They are even slaughtering their citizens. They are murdering everybody who supports India. The previous 30 years have seen this occur. It becomes less and less as you condemn it. We’ll need to alter our perspective,” Anupam Kher told ANI.

On August 16, terrorists opened fire on a Kashmiri Pandit, identified as Sunil Kumar Bhat, and his brother in an apple orchard in the Shopian region of Jammu and Kashmir. While Sunil succumbed to his injuries, his brother has been left wounded and shifted to a hospital.

In the Kulgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, militants shot and killed a bank manager named Vijay Kumar outside of his office in June. Before it, on May 31, terrorists in Kashmir’s Kulgam area shot and killed teacher Rajni Bala. The same month, terrorists killed three off-duty police officers and two civilians in Kashmir, including Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit.

Anupam Kher, who hails from a Kashmiri Pandit family himself, appeared in this year’s smash hit The Kashmir Files. Based on first-generation video interviews with Kashmiri massacre victims, it depicted the lives of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 Kashmir conflict and gave an account of their grief, suffering, struggle, and trauma. The film also was a subject of controversy with many believing the events shown in the film had no factual backing.

