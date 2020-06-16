Sleep My Brother Sleep: Farhan Akhtar Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput with a Heartbreaking Poem

Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday penned a heartbreaking note for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sharing the note on Instagram he wrote, “Gone too soon”.

“Sleep my brother sleep...let the vultures gather...and the crocodiles weep...let the circus performers...juggle, contort, bow and leap...let the shrill get higher...let the darkness...in the hearts of men get deep...Sleep my brother Sleep. RIP Sushant,” his note read.





Two days after his death, condolences continue to pour in as Sushant’s family and industry colleagues find it hard to sink in reality. His co-actors Tahir Raj Bhashin and Bhumi Pednekar too remembered the time spent with him.







“I will remember you as the boy who dared to dream. Your passionately curious intellect , deep fascination for astronomy and what lies beyond lead to the most awesome on set conversations,” Bhasin captioned the post.

Whereas, a shocked and heartbroken Bhumi couldn't believe that her Sonchiriya co-star is no more. She tweeted, "Rest in Peace my friend. Shocked and heartbroken...Still can't believe it.To star gazing and our endless chats.. I am going to spot you twinkling bright up there with the rest cause you are and will always be a star my dearest SSR."

Sushant was found hanging on Sunday at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. His last rites were performed at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, on Monday afternoon.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

