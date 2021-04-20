Slept on Marine Drive in My Car: Parth Samthaan on Struggle Days

He is a household name today but actor Parth Samthaan says there was a time when he didn’t even have a place to stay.

The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his show “Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu", says that he has always looked at his struggles as experiences that helped him grow.

“I had to struggle but these are memories I would always cherish. There was a time when I didn’t have a house to stay. I slept on Marine drive for the night in my car. I took that as an experience I could cherish," he told IANS.

The actor adds he was very shy at the start of his career and this is why he decided to do theatre.

“I have done theatre. I believed in learning the craft. I did a course from an acting institute too, to open up. I was an introvert. Today, I can face the camera with confidence and act in front of a lot of people. It has given me that kind of exposure," he says.

He is excited about how the audience will accept “Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu".

“We are watching crime-based shows a lot. We have been influenced by so many web shows portraying the prison world. It was different for me to play one of these characters and it was quite a breakthrough. People have seen me as a lover. I am very excited and am looking forward to it," he says.

Besides Parth, the show also stars Patralekha, Arshin Mehta and Arslan Goni. It launches on April 20, on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here