'Sliding Down From Top of the World': Urvashi Rautela Latest Post is Adventure Goals

Actor Urvashi Rautela has shared videos of her latest adventure trip. She recently crossed the 45-million-follower mark on Instagram, and to celebrate that, she has shared videos. In one of the videos, she can be seen sliding on the glass from a very tall building. This was her way to extend her gratitude to her fans and followers.

Sharing the video, Urvashi said that she is “Sliding down from the top of the world.”

The video has garnered over 7,35,000 views within 24 hours of being posted on Instagram. Her fans are sharing the video on fan club accounts and making it viral.

In another video, an excited Urvashi can be seen getting ready to slide on a rope. Sharing it, she said it was a “great adventure”. An Instructor can be seen telling her safety precautions while sliding on a rope.

Urvashi is a fashionista and loves to make public appearances especially. In December 2021, she attended the Miss Universe 2021 pageant as a member of the jury.

At the event, Urvashi donned a black net dress, which is reportedly worth Rs 40 lakhs. This halter neck black net dress has beautiful golden thread work on the back.

Talking about work, Urvashi was last seen in the film Virgin Bhanu Priya. She will soon be making her debut in Telugu films with the movie Black Rose, a science fiction film in which she will be seen playing a microbiologist. She will also be seen in the web series, Inspector Avinash, with Randeep Hooda.

