Slipper Thrown at Kannada Actor Darshan; Gauahar Khan Expecting Baby No 1 With Zaid Darbar

A slipper was thrown by an alleged Puneeth Rajkumar fan at Kannada actor Darshan on December 18 during a song launch event of the latter’s upcoming film Kranti in Karnataka’s Hospet. Late Puneeth Rajkumar had a huge fanbase in Hospet. The miscreant threw the slipper at Darshan while the actor was addressing his fans. Although the actual reason for the alleged fan’s outrage is still unknown, Darshan’s recent comments on “Goddess of Luck" during an interview has irked many people.

For more: Slipper Thrown at Kannada Actor Darshan; Kiccha Sudeep Slams Puneeth Rajkumar Fans, Says ‘One Silly Act…’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is geared up for his upcoming film Pathaan. The action movie has grabbed the headlines for the past few months and is one of the biggest releases of next year. Shah Rukh was last seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Zero and Pathaan is his first film in four years. Zero didn’t do well commercially and was panned by the critics. Shah Rukh Khan recently opened up about Zero’s failure and also revealed how he convinced Aditya Chopra and director Siddharth Anand to make an action film with him.

For more: Shah Rukh Khan Convinced Aditya Chopra For Pathaan Saying, ‘I Might Not Be As Good As Tiger, Hrithik But…’

Jawan director Atlee Kumar announced a couple of days ago that he and his wife are set to welcome their first child. On Monday, the couple threw a baby shower, which was attended by their close ones. Photos and videos that have gone viral from the event also show actor Vijay attending it. The actor can be seen donning a blue shirt which he paired with black trousers. He can be seen sitting beside Atlee in one of the photos.

For more: Thalapathy Vijay Attends Atlee’s Wife’s Baby Shower, Gifts This to the Couple

Telugu sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu has not been very active ever since she revealed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Myositis. The actress also didn’t even promote her last release Yashoda, owing to her health condition. If the latest buzz is to be believed, Samantha is planning to take a long break from acting till she recovers completely

For more: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Walks Out of Bollywood Films Due to Health Issue; Actor Going on Long Break?

Gauahar Khan is pregnant! The actress took to her Instagram and revealed that she and Zaid Darbar are expecting their first baby together. She shared the news with an adorable animated video of the couple riding on a bike with a side car filled with toys.

Gauahar Khan Is Pregnant! Former Bigg Boss Winner Confirms She, Zaid Darbar Expecting First Baby

Read all the Latest Movies News here