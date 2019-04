Salman Khan, Disha Patani's Slow Motion Song from Bharat is the Grooviest Track of 2019

Like the maiden poster release of Bharat, the first track of the film, Slow Motion, is picturised on a young Bharat, played by Salman Khan. Getting her groove on with a dashing, youthful Salman is her partner-in-entertainment Disha Patani. Both Salman and Disha are seen matching steps to the most electrifying dance track of 2019, yet. Sharing the video, Salman wrote on Twitter, "Aaja doob jaoon teri aankhon ke ocean mein, ‘slow motion’ mein!"The lyrics of Slow Motion has been written by Irshad Kamil, music composed by Vishal-Shekhar and track sung by Nakash Aziz and Shreya Ghoshal. And frankly, we could not have asked for more.The track is upbeat throughout and will pull you to the dance floor right from the first riff. The song is shot in a circus setting, where Bharat from 1964 will be seen performing and pleasing the fans. The song follows the old template of a hero expressing his love for the heroine and vice versa, but the way Salman pulls off his antics, accompanied by background dancers, is mesmerising.Disha is seen dressed in a yellow saree and as we all know by know, she is a terrific dancer. She is given a solo-section as well, where she can be seen displaying her skills to the T. Slow Motion is a perfect blend of groovy musical notes and enthralling performances. The song will climb to the number 1 spot on musical chart lists in no time.See Slow Motion form Bharat here:Bharat has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh in pivotal roles. This is Abbas' second film with the lead pair, the earlier one being Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Abbas has also directed Salman in sports drama Sultan. Bharat will release in theatres on June 5 amidst much anticipation.Follow @News18Movies for more