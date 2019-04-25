Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Salman Khan, Disha Patani's Slow Motion Song from Bharat is the Grooviest Track of 2019

The first song of 'Bharat' featuring Salman Khan and Disha Patani has released. See video here.

News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2019, 1:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Salman Khan, Disha Patani's Slow Motion Song from Bharat is the Grooviest Track of 2019
A still from Slow Motion
Loading...
Like the maiden poster release of Bharat, the first track of the film, Slow Motion, is picturised on a young Bharat, played by Salman Khan. Getting her groove on with a dashing, youthful Salman is her partner-in-entertainment Disha Patani. Both Salman and Disha are seen matching steps to the most electrifying dance track of 2019, yet. Sharing the video, Salman wrote on Twitter, "Aaja doob jaoon teri aankhon ke ocean mein, ‘slow motion’ mein!"

The lyrics of Slow Motion has been written by Irshad Kamil, music composed by Vishal-Shekhar and track sung by Nakash Aziz and Shreya Ghoshal. And frankly, we could not have asked for more.

The track is upbeat throughout and will pull you to the dance floor right from the first riff. The song is shot in a circus setting, where Bharat from 1964 will be seen performing and pleasing the fans. The song follows the old template of a hero expressing his love for the heroine and vice versa, but the way Salman pulls off his antics, accompanied by background dancers, is mesmerising.

Read: For 10 Years, You've Got Marvel Cinematic Universe All Wrong And It's Your Fault

Disha is seen dressed in a yellow saree and as we all know by know, she is a terrific dancer. She is given a solo-section as well, where she can be seen displaying her skills to the T. Slow Motion is a perfect blend of groovy musical notes and enthralling performances. The song will climb to the number 1 spot on musical chart lists in no time.

See Slow Motion form Bharat here:



Bharat has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh in pivotal roles. This is Abbas' second film with the lead pair, the earlier one being Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Abbas has also directed Salman in sports drama Sultan. Bharat will release in theatres on June 5 amidst much anticipation.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram