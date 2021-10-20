Slumdog Millionaire Actor Frieda Pinto is Submerged in Lake Water in Latest Pics Flaunting Baby Bump

Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto is pregnant. The actress is expecting her first child with fiance Cory Tran. The actress got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Tran in November 2019. Ever since her pregnancy announcement in June, she has been flaunting her baby bump, journaling the baby growing inside her.

In her latest set of pictures, she poses in a white off-shoulder swimsuit inside a lake. He images inside water are stunning to look at. In the caption to her Instagram post, she also thanked all those who wished her on her birthday, which was a couple of days ago on October 18.

“Wow! What a year I have had and the growth and learning has been immense! I can’t wait to walk into this new phase with peace, grace, gratitude and an open mind. My heart beats with love and anticipation for this new life. Thank you to my community for the love, support and birthday wishes," Frieda wrote alongside her pictures. Her post was flooded with congratulatory messages as friends and family poured out love on Frieda and her baby.

Here are some of her other pics flaunting baby bump.

Here are some of her stunning pictures from baby shower in which she dresses in a white satin gown.

On the work front, Freida will star in and produce the TV series on The Henna Artist, Alka Joshi’s bestselling debut novel based on 17-year old Lakshmi, who escapes from an abusive marriage and makes her way alone to the 1950s pink city of Jaipur. There, she becomes the most highly requested henna artist and confidante to the wealthy women of the upper class. But trusted with the secrets of the wealthy, she never can reveal her own.

