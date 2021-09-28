Sultry Photos of ‘Khiladi’ Actress Dimple Hayathi Are Going Viral

The song ‘Jarra Jarra’ from the 2019 Telugu action thriller Gaddalakonda Ganesh brought actress Dimple Hayathi a lot of recognition and since then there has been no looking back for her. She gave a wonderful performance in the song with her dance moves. While the actress is progressing in her career, she also keeps treating her fans by posting some hot pictures every now and then on social media. The actress currently has worked in Telugu films and as per media reports she might also work in Hindi movies soon.

As far as social media is concerned fans cannot take their eyes off the hot and sexy pictures that the actress keeps on posting. From her workout pictures and videos to her sizzling photo shoots everything is worth having a look at.

In the latest photo that is going viral, the actress is seen in a cropped top and black short. She has paired it with a beige felt hat.

Meanwhile the first song ‘Ishtam’ of the Ravi Teja starrer ‘Khiladi’ featuring the actress has been released and it is getting a good response.

This song has also increased the fan following of the actress. While many heroines do not agree to do an item number like ‘Jarra Jarra’, Dimple not only did it but aced it too. Even after the song it took a little time for her career to rise up but then things did change for Dimple and now her career is on the right track.

These pictures of Dimple go viral on social media. The actress keeps posting these on her Instagram handle.

She has a following of over 1.28 lakh followers on Instagram. The fans not only get information about the upcoming projects of Dimple but they also get to see her off screen look. The latest post on Dimple’s Instagram handle is the promo of the first single Ishtam of her movie Khiladi. The song was released on September 10. Let’s hope that the fans get to see some more glimpses till the movie gets released.

