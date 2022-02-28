Smart Jodi: Ankita Lokhande Reveals How She and Vicky 'Faced a Lot' After Sushant's Death

Television actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain are all set to participate in Star Plus’ latest reality show Smart Jodi. The show premiered on Saturday and featured Ankita and Vicky for the first time together on television. During the show, the newlywed couple talked about their love story and revealed what they faced after the sudden death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Even though they did not name the late actor, Vicky Jain mentioned that it was a ‘tough test’ for their relationship. “Aisa turn aaya that left, not only us, but the whole world in shock. Whatever happened was shocking and sudden. No one is ever prepared to handle such a situation,” Vicky said.

Ankita also mentioned that she and Vicky had to face a lot due to Sushant’s death and said, “The time was such. People had different narratives. I was constantly being questioned. When I wouldn’t answer, they would make an answer of their own because of which Vicky and I faced a lot.”

Vicky Jain also added that he is proud of Ankita for handling such a situation boldly. “That time taught us that no matter how unpredictable life is, you need to be together,” he said.

However, the Pavitra Rishta actress also mentioned that she is lucky to have Vicky in her life as he taught her what love is. “I am very lucky to have him. I had my perception of love but he has taught me a different definition. He loves me like no one has ever loved me before,” she said.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June 2020. Several theories emerged after the sudden demise of the Kai Po Che actor. Ankita, being Sushant’s former girlfriend had to face several questions as well.

Meanwhile, Ankita and Vicky tied the knot on December 14, 2021, in Mumbai. Several celebrities attended their lavish pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies. For her special day, Ankita wore a golden lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. She accessorised her bridal look with a long veil and heavy traditional jewellery. On the other hand, Vicky Jain wore an ivory sherwani and looked absolutely charming.

Talking about Smart Jodi, it is hosted by Manish Paul and will have 10 celebrity couples taking part in several fun activities.

