Smart Jodi: Bhagyashree Recalls Her First Rasoi As Aishwarya Cooks For Neil | Watch

In the upcoming episode of Smart Jodi, celebrity couples will be seen in their wedding attires. They will not just tie the knot again, but will also share some of the best and funny anecdotes from their initial wedding days. As they relive their wedding days, the wives will also be seen sharing their first rasoi experience.

In the latest promo of the show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Aishwarya Sharma can be seen cooking Kansar (a Gujarati dessert) for her husband Neil Bhatt. “Tere liye ek surprise hai. Aaj tere yeh khoobsurat biwi, apne yeh khoobsurat haatho se Kansar banane wale hai jo tujhe bahut pasand hai (There’s a surprise for you. Today your beautiful wife will cook Kansar for you and I know you love it)," Aishwarya can be heard saying in the promo. Following this, Neil tastes the dish and falls in love with Aishwarya all over again.

Later in the promo, Bhagyashree also can be seen talking about her first rasoi after marriage. She reveals how she had cooked Chinese food back then and said, “Pehle baar shaadi ke baad maine poora chinese khana bana diya. Mere sasur ji ne rise liya aur bola, ‘beta papad laana zara’ (I cooked Chinese food after my marriage. My father-in-law tasted rise and asked me to get papad instead)."

On being asked about her first rasoi, Ankita Lokhande reveals that she hasn’t stepped into the kitchen so far.

Meanwhile, in another promo, Rahul Mahajan can be seen grooving to Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham along with his wife Natalya, while Balraj and Deepti dance to Gal Mitthi Mitthi Bol.

Talking about Smart Jodi, the show features ten celebrity couples - Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Arjun Bijlani-Neha, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Kris Srikanth-Vidya, Gaurav-Ritu Taneja, Ankit Tiwari-Pallavi, Rahul Mahajan-Natalya, Bhagyashree-Himalay, Balraj-Deepti and Balraj-Deepti. In the show, these couples are seen competing against each other in several fun activities. The show is hosted by Manish Paul and it airs on Star Plus.

