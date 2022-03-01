Smart Jodi: Bhagyashree Recalls her Parents' Objection to Marriage With Himalay Dassani

Actor Bhagyashree and her husband Himalay Dassani are all set to grace the next episode of Star Plus’ new show, Smart Jodi. A promo from the episode has been shared by the makers via the Star Plus Instagram page with the caption, “Bhagyashree aur Himalay ne yaad kiye apni shaadi ke kuchh aise pal, jinhe sunn kar ho gayi sabhi ki aankhein namm. Dekhna na bhoolein, #SmartJodi, is Ravivaar, raat 8 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par.”

In the promo, the couple can be seen recalling their wedding day and recreating moments from it. As Bhagyashree got emotional, she also spoke about how the couple had eloped in 1990 because her parents were against the wedding.

The video opens with Bhagyashree and Himalaya putting a garland around each other’s neck, while the song, taarein hai baarati, is playing in the background. The couple can be seen dressed in wedding attire.

Speaking about how her parents did not agree to the marriage, Bhagyashree said that she had no one from her side of the family, adding that sometimes parents should understand their children’s wishes. For the uninitiated, Bhagyashree got married to businessman husband Himalaya after her debut film Maine Pyar Kiya with Salman Khan.

She further said, “Children should also be given a chance to live their dreams sometimes. They have to live their life on their own. When the media and people say that I ran away from marriage, I get angry.”

Speaking about Smart Jodi, the new reality show has become the talk of the town. The show is an adaptation of the popular Star Maa show Ishmart Jodi. The theme of the show is based on popular celebrities and their real-life partners battling out against each other in fun tasks.

