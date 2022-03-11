Smart Jodi: Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Vidya Srikkanth Recall Their First Kiss

Being one of the participants of the new reality TV show Smart Jodi, former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth and his wife Vidya Srikkanth have shared some lovable details about their first kiss.

In a clip from the show uploaded on Instagram, the jubilant couple can be seen arriving on the stage while dressed up traditionally. Recreating their Tamil wedding ceremony, the duo is even seen holding garlands in their hands while other contestants cheered them up.

Highlighting that they got married long back, Vidya tells host Maniesh Paul that “Last time we got married, I was very young. Now, this feels funny.” Following this, Maniesh asks the couple if they would spill some details about their first kiss.

Without hesitating much, Vidya responds to Maniesh and begins sharing the story of her first kiss with her husband. “It was a very romantic kiss,” says Vidya. She reveals that she was at her house in Delhi with Kris when they shared a moment.

Advertisement

Vidya adds that as she made coffee, Kris just “walked into the kitchen and straightaway gave me a kiss.” Hearing this, the contestants can be seen applauding and cheering the couple who still seem to be head over heels in love with each other.

Earlier, in another promo, actress and participant in the show, Monalisa was seen remembering her old days with husband Vikrant Singh. While breaking down, Monalisa had opened up about how people used to judge her which also impacted her married life. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ca31j6jgO0_/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=3db120c8-2c5e-4433-8bf6-8e63d07c2195

Smart Jodi is the latest reality TV show which airs on StarPlus. The show has brought some of the most famous couples including Arjun Bijlani and wife Neha and newly married Ankita Lokhande with her husband Vicky Jain, among others.

The contestants will be competing against each other in the show and will complete tasks to reach the finale.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.