Smart Jodi: Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma Face Flak On Social Media, Netizens Say 'Stop Playing Victim Card'

A new reality show called Smart Jodi premiered on Saturday on Star Plus. Hosted by Manish Paul, the show involve 10 celebrity couples who will now be seen taking part in several fun activities. In the first episode, four jodis were introduced - Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dasani, Rahul Mahajan-Natalya and Monalisa-Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. While each of these couples was sharing their love story, what caught everyone’s attention was that of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma.

During the episode, Neil opened up about social media trolling that Aishwarya has to face because she plays a negative role in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The couple revealed how trolls have been abusive and had also wished death for Aishwarya in the past. Aishwarya was also heard saying how she thought of not marrying Neil because of abusive trolling.

However, netizens seem a little skeptical and disappointed with what the star couple claimed. Soon after the episode, several people took to Twitter and alleged that the duo is only trying to play a victim card. Netizens are also sharing an old video of Aishwarya Sharma in which she can be seen slamming those talking about boycotting GHKKPM. “Who the hell are they, I don’t care. Kardo boycott," she can be heard saying in the video.

Here’s how netizens are reacting to Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharms’ claims on Smart Jodi:

agree that fans aren’t saints,there r many abusive fans here but AISHWARYA isn’t any saint either. Victimizing themselves by completely ignoring whatever Aishwarya did to rile up fans is . Lost all respect I had for Neil, kya acting tha bhai at the end LMAO#SmartJodi https://t.co/YbX1ugauwF— ` (@laaalishq) February 27, 2022

It’s so sad that TRP audience might possibly buy this. #SmartJodi https://t.co/KDdaYCxZyE— K, | Kia (@AraBearx) February 27, 2022

No, but the audacity to play the victim card and say you didn’t want to get married because of few trolls, after clearly saying in an IV, “who the hell are they" to fans. Like seriously.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #SmartJodi— Naina (@Naina71680152) February 27, 2022

Seriously though, trolling vagera tak toh theekh tha but who’s going to believe that Aishwarya didn’t want to get married because of the trolls? LOL. Yeh dono khud ko Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma samajhte hain kya? #SmartJodi— Sharon (@Johnlock_221B_) February 27, 2022

smart jodi ya chalak jodi sirf sympathy gain aur overacting ke liye they made this show — ✨ (@invictaxs) February 26, 2022

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Aishwarya Sharma opened up about social media trolling. In August last year too, Aishwarya talked about the same in an interview with ETimes and explained how it had become upsetting for her. “Apart from sending me direct messages, people tag me while making nasty remarks. I mean bit** has become my second name of sorts online. Also, if I post anything online related to my personal life, they start harassing me….I am scared to open my social media account,” she had said.

