Smart Jodi: Teary-eyed Rahul Mahajan Says It's 'Painful' to Hear People Calling Natalya His 3rd Wife

Former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Mahajan never misses an opportunity to entertain the audience with his antics and funny side, and adding to the bandwagon, he along with his wife Natalya Ilina are currently having the time of their life in the reality show, Smart Jodi. However, the reality star recently got emotional while talking about his father and his marriage with Natalya.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Natalya shared a short promo clip of the upcoming episode of Smart Jodi, in which Rahul opened up about his feelings.

In the video, Rahul can be seen revealing that he feels bad when people call Natalya his third wife and further added that making such a statement is her insult. Rahul, while talking about his father’s advice to him about marriage, gets emotional.

Rahul said, “Meri shaadi mein pati patni ke alawa pita ka role tha… jab main 24-25 saal ka tha toh unhone mujhe kaha tha, beta tujhe joh cheez chahiye deta hoon, tu shaadi kar aur khush reh.. Because life is different it is not an event of one day. Jab log mujhe kehte hain baar baar teesri shaadi mujhe lagta hai woh Natayla ka apmaan hai, insult hai…Usko teesri biwi kaha jaata hai.. Aur phir uski izzat ke liye maine koshish ki (while saying this he gets emotional) aur mere intentions clear the… Humne shaadi ke teen saal pure kiye mere liye yehi mere pita ke liye shraddhanjali hai…"

Listening to this, all the audience and his co-stars of the show cheered him. Earlier, during the premiere episode of the show, Natalya opened up about Rahul’s failed marriages and said that Rahul’s previous marriages were very short and it didn’t bother her much, as “it was more like a short term relationship than marriage". She went on to say that a few months of marriage cannot be called marriage because it is something deeper.

