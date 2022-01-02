Anushka Sharma Flaunting Her Fine Lines in No-makeup Look Wins Over the Internet; See Video

The thought of aging is often a sore spot for many women, to the point where you don’t see a lot of actresses embracing their fine lines, freckles, and wrinkles in public. Thankfully, a group of actresses who roll their eyes at ageist standards of beauty is rising. Anushka Sharma is surely among those actresses, who believes in aging unapologetically. And, her latest Instagram post is the proof!

Anushka Sharma, who is currently in South Africa, shared a new post to mark the beginning of 2022 and it showed her flashing a sunny smile while posing in the sun. Anushka wore a white shirt and blue jeans as she tousled her short hair. The actress flaunted her fine lines and was without any makeup. She wrote with the video, “Hi from 2022.”

Anushka Sharma celebrated New Year with husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika in South Africa. Anushka shared happy pictures from their celebrations together. The actor-producer said goodbye to 2021 with these words: “The year that got us the greatest happiness I’ve known. So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you." Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed daughter Vamika in January last year.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first met on the sets of a shampoo commercial that they did together and hit it off instantly. After dating for several years, the couple got married in a private ceremony in Tuscany in 2017. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed daughter Vamika in January last year.

