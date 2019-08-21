Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Smiriti Kalra to Enter Khatron Ke Khiladi as Wild Card Contestant?

According to various media reports, Smriti Kalra of Suvreen Guggal fame will apparently enter the show as wild card contestant.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 21, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Smiriti Kalra to Enter Khatron Ke Khiladi as Wild Card Contestant?
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Rohit Shetty's TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi might soon be welcoming its first wild card entrant. The shoot for the reality TV show has already started. The 10th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is being filmed in the exotic locales of Bulgaria. In the show shot so far, while Rani Chatterjee and Balraj Sayal have already been eliminated, there are now reports on Smiriti Kalra joining the show as a wild card entry.

According to various media reports, Smiriti of Suvreen Guggal fame will apparently enter the show as wild card contestant. The actress made her television debut with the series 12/24 Karol Bagh as Simmi. However, she achieved fame while starring in shows like Suvreen Guggal - Topper of The Year and Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 will go on air from January 18, 2020 after the upcoming season of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss. The show has participants such as Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Karishma Tanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Rani Chatterjee, Dharmesh Yelande, RJMalishka and Balraj Syal, among others.

In the TV show Suvreen Guggal - Topper of The Year, Smriti starred opposite KKK 10 contestant Shivin Narang. She was later seen in TV shows like Itti Si Khushi and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. In her latest TV show Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, she co-starred along with Sanjay Kapoor and Aashim Gulati.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram