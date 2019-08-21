Smiriti Kalra to Enter Khatron Ke Khiladi as Wild Card Contestant?

Rohit Shetty's TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi might soon be welcoming its first wild card entrant. The shoot for the reality TV show has already started. The 10th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is being filmed in the exotic locales of Bulgaria. In the show shot so far, while Rani Chatterjee and Balraj Sayal have already been eliminated, there are now reports on Smiriti Kalra joining the show as a wild card entry.

According to various media reports, Smiriti of Suvreen Guggal fame will apparently enter the show as wild card contestant. The actress made her television debut with the series 12/24 Karol Bagh as Simmi. However, she achieved fame while starring in shows like Suvreen Guggal - Topper of The Year and Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 will go on air from January 18, 2020 after the upcoming season of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss. The show has participants such as Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Karishma Tanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Rani Chatterjee, Dharmesh Yelande, RJMalishka and Balraj Syal, among others.

In the TV show Suvreen Guggal - Topper of The Year, Smriti starred opposite KKK 10 contestant Shivin Narang. She was later seen in TV shows like Itti Si Khushi and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. In her latest TV show Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, she co-starred along with Sanjay Kapoor and Aashim Gulati.

