Smita Tambe's Little Daughter Is Too Cute To Miss

Marathi actress Smita Tambe, who welcomed her baby daughter in September last year, has been enjoying every bit of motherhood with her little munchkin named Vaidika. Smita often shares cute, adorable photos and videos featuring her daughter on her Instagram handle. Many of those snippets have been getting a whole lot of love from the actress’ fans on social media lately. Netizens just can’t get enough of baby Vaidika.

A few months ago, Smita posted a super cute photo of Vaidika from when she was an infant. “You allowed me that’s why I can think of shooting…you are precious, jaan,” the actress wrote in the caption.

In July, last year, when pictures from Smita’s traditional Maharashtrian baby shower surfaced on the internet, they trended big time on social media.

Actress Smita Tambe is married to actor Dhirendra Dwivedi. The couple welcomed Vaidika in September last year and now, after a few months, their little bundle of joy will turn one.

After the birth of Vaidika, Smita took a break from acting. When she got married, she continued working and was seen in the Zee Marathi show Ladachi Me Lek Ga opposite Mitali Mayekar and Aroh Welankar. After appearing in various web series and films, Smita made comeback to the small screen with a show in which she played a grey role.

Smita is also known for her intense performances in films such as 72 Miles and Partu.

