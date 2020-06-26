Smriti Irani Competed for Miss India at the Age of 21, was 'Very Interested in Politics'

Union Minister Smriti Irani joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the year 2003 and eventually eased out of her showbiz career in subsequent years. But she had her eyes set on a career in politics even before she became a television star. Smriti was a contestant at the 1998 Miss India pageant, and had spoken about her interest in politics back then.

Her friend and producer Ekta Kapoor shared a video of Smriti's appearance at the pageant. In the video, a 21-year-old Smriti is seen walking the ramp and talking about her interest in the people who govern the country.

In the accompanying post, Ekta wrote, "Appreciation Post for my friend Smriti Irani who started off not winning Miss India but went on to become a household name. This is for people who think that success comes easy...it is tough, it is hard but it comes to all those who work hard. Smriti became a household name, today is a minister. Her whole persona has changed into a powerful yet humble politician. But when she started off, she was a meek, shy, simple girl who had walked into Balaji...and we knew her smile would win hearts."

She continued, "Recently, a colleague of hers, who hasn't worked with her, called her up for help, she immediately helped that person. That shows, even today she maintains relations with people who were working with her once. This humility and this attachment to her roots, makes her a fantastic person. So proud of you my friend!"

Smriti reacted with folded hands emoji. Take a look at the post:

Ekta and Smriti have a long standing relationship, thanks to their collaboration on the serial Kavita, and then the mega hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2000-2008).



