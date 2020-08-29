Smriti Irani Deletes Famous Kokilaben 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha' Rap Repost, Cites This Reason

The term 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha' does not need any further explanation. The popular rap by artist Yashraj Mukhate has mixed some dialogues from popular TV serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya and his music skills.

The rap has gone viral, with netizens adopting the question 'Rasode me Kaun Tha' for everyday situations. In fact, it became so popular that even Union Minister and former TV actress Smriti Irani couldn't control herself from sharing it on her Instagram page.

She captioned it, "Kya se kya ho gaya dekhte dekhte," which also received reactions from actresses Aashka Goradia, Hina Khan and Riddhima Pandit.

However, the union minister decided to delete the hilarious tweet afterwards. She also explained her reason behind removing the post with Mukhate's creativity.

Citing her reason for the now-deleted post, Irani took to her Instagram stories to explain, "It has come to my attention that Yashraj Mukhate tweeted in support of the Pulwama attack on our Armed Forces personnel. While I support unknown raw young talent by trying to promote them on Insta, I WILL NOT do it at the cost of my Nation. My repost of his medley stands withdrawn."

The Pulwama attack took place on Indian Armed personnels on February 14, 2019. It has been one of the major tragedies in recent years. The incident led to a widespread outrage in India.

Meanwhile, Mukhate's rap has also received attention from Kartik Aaryan, who shared a picture of him with folded hands. In the caption, he wrote, "Please bata do... Rasode mein kaun tha."

His Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar commented on the picture. She wrote, "Shoot karte huve toh rasode mein, sirf main thi #tb #patipatniaurwoh @kartikaaryan."

His Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar commented on the picture. She wrote, "Shoot karte huve toh rasode mein, sirf main thi #tb #patipatniaurwoh @kartikaaryan."