Smriti Irani Has The Wittiest Reaction To Ekta Kapoor's Throwback Picture With Her

K-soap czarina Ekta Kapoor jogged down memory lane to share a throwback picture from the days of "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", the show that made Smriti Irani a household name as the nations favourite telly-bahu, Tulsi.

A snapshot shared by Ekta that has been trending on Instagram has the producer with Smriti Irani and Zee top boss Tarun Katial.

Sharing the throwback picture, Ekta wrote as caption: "Three of us! Wat e throwback #tarunkatyal @smritiiraniofficial n moi! #thenandnow."

Over the years, Smriti Irani has moved into public service is now Minister of Women and Child Development in the Narendra Modi government. She reacted to the picture without wit. "Patle huya karte they kujh log (some people used to be slim)," she wrote.

Fan reactions were varied, though everyone loved the picture.

Thrown into a whiff of nostalgia, one fan wanted Ekta to bring back her K-soaps on TV, in the wake of so many reruns owing to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

"Bring kyunki saas b kabi bahu thi and kahani ghar ghar ki too @ektarkapoor," wrote the user.

Another user agreed, and felt "Kasautii Zindagi Kay " and "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", should both be revived during the lockdown: "Ab to Ekta mam ko kzk kskb tv series start karni chaiye, stay safe stay home @ektarkapoor."