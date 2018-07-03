English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Smriti Irani's Hilarious Caption on Husband Zubin & Shah Rukh Khan's Photo Will Make Your Day
It is Smriti Irani's latest post on husband Zubin Irani and superstar Shah Rukh Khan that has caught the Internet’s attention.
File photo: Smriti Irani at News18 Rising India Summit. (Image: News18)
Union Minister Smriti Irani is an avid social media user, who keeps her Instagram followers engaged by sharing time-to-time fun-filled posts. It is her latest post on husband Zubin Irani and superstar Shah Rukh Khan that has caught the Internet’s attention.
On Sunday, Irani shared a picture of her husband and SRK. In the photo, which appears to be taken during Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement party in Mumbai over the weekend, the two seem engrossed in a discussion.
Irani captioned the picture hilariously as, "And, they say only women gossip."
For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh and Zubin have been friends since childhood. Also, it was SRK who had named Zubin's elder daughter as Shanelle, whom he shares with ex-wife Mona.
