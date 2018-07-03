GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Smriti Irani's Hilarious Caption on Husband Zubin & Shah Rukh Khan's Photo Will Make Your Day

It is Smriti Irani's latest post on husband Zubin Irani and superstar Shah Rukh Khan that has caught the Internet’s attention.

News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2018, 9:16 AM IST
File photo: Smriti Irani at News18 Rising India Summit. (Image: News18)
Union Minister Smriti Irani is an avid social media user, who keeps her Instagram followers engaged by sharing time-to-time fun-filled posts. It is her latest post on husband Zubin Irani and superstar Shah Rukh Khan that has caught the Internet’s attention.

On Sunday, Irani shared a picture of her husband and SRK. In the photo, which appears to be taken during Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement party in Mumbai over the weekend, the two seem engrossed in a discussion.

Irani captioned the picture hilariously as, "And, they say only women gossip."

#and they say only women gossip @iamzfi @iamsrk ‍♂️

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on



For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh and Zubin have been friends since childhood. Also, it was SRK who had named Zubin's elder daughter as Shanelle, whom he shares with ex-wife Mona.

