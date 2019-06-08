Smriti Irani Pens Heartfelt Post to 'Rockstar' Friend Ekta Kapoor on 44th Birthday, See Here
Smriti Irani and Ekta Kapoor share a close bond ever since they worked together on 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', in which the former had played the lead role of Tulsi Virani.
Image courtesy: Instagram
As producer Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on Friday, her friend Union Minister Smriti Irani penned a heartfelt note on social media thanking her for helping her through her turbulent phases.
Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development and Textiles, wrote: "You brighten our lives with your smile, you strengthen our resolve with your support no matter what battles lie ahead, your belief that time will heal all wounds and do justice helped me sail through many turbulent phases, your conversations with God... there are many ways for us in the Irani family to describe you but words won't be enough. Happy Birthday Ekta, rockstar masi, anchor, friend."
Both of them share a close bond ever since they worked together on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, in which Irani had played the lead role of Tulsi Virani.
Just last month, they visited the Siddhi Vinayak Temple in Mumbai together, and Ekta lauded her friend for walking a stretch of 14 km barefoot.
Apart from Irani, Ekta was wished on her birthday by her brother Tusshar, and her friends in the industry.
Tusshar posted a photograph of himself along with Ekta, and wrote: "Happy birthday Sis! May the good forces of nature align in your favour, now and forever!"
Actress Anita Hassanandani said that this year is extra special for Ekta as she turns "extra responsible, extra settled, extra happy, extra focused, extra hardworking (as always) and extra sexy (wonder how)".
Ekta has a four-month-old son Ravie, whom she had via surrogacy.
Actress Mouni Roy said Ekta has a "heart of gold". She called Ekta her "mentor, guide and her reason to come to Mumbai".
View this post on Instagram
“The world to her was a secret, which She desired to discover; to her it was a vacancy, which she sought to people with imaginations of her own” ❤️ Such is you ; with a heart of gold. Happy happiest birthday @ektaravikapoor ma’am ; mentor , guide and my reason to come to bombay. I wish you health & happiness & heart fullll of love. Here’s to the coming years of making shows, movies, poojas, motherhood, leadership, foresight & being the woman that you are. Love you ❣️ P.S made an album because, come spring summer fall winter ; you face the music no matter what !
Actor Amol Parashar wished Ekta, and said she inspires him with her "immense conviction towards anything" she does professionally and personally.
"Gratitude for always showing faith in my work through 'Home' and 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'," he said.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Krystle D'Souza described Ekta as her best friend, sister and everything.
She wrote: "Happy birthday Ekie. I love you more than words can say my bestfriend, my sister, my everything. here’s to a year filled with lots of love, happiness, midnight walks, never ending fun talks and lotsaaaaa momma duties." (sic)
Actor Arjun Bijlani wrote: "Happy birthday Ekta Kapoor. Wishing you lots of good health."
