Smriti Irani Posts Selfie In New Look, Ekta Kapoor Calls Her ‘Thin’

Union MInister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, is one of the few politicians who doesn’t shy away from sharing the updates of her personal life on social media. The BJP leader is super active on Instagram, and many of the times post quirky content relatable to the younger generation. The former actress, who created a huge fan following with her lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in early 2000s, is currently following a disciplined workout regime.

Irani’s latest Instagram post is proof of her weight loss. The Amethi MP shared a selfie on the social media platform on Wednesday. She is looking visibly changed in the selfie from her older pictures, indicating her dedication for her physical health. Her friend Ekta also called her “thin” in the comments, accompanied with a fire emoji. TV actress Aashka Goradia also complimented Irani with eye-heart emojis.

The politician’s followers also praised her new look, and many of them left heart emojis. One user asked Irani to share the “secret of her weight loss”, adding that it will be motivating for people struggling with their body. Another user asked if the former actress is planning a comeback to showbiz through her changed look.

Irani’s weight loss transformation was also visible in the pictures shared by TV host and actor Maniesh Paul last week. Maniesh recently visited her house where he was offered ‘kaadha’ instead of tea due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the selfies on Maniesh’s Instagram account revealed that Irani has been working hard on her physical transformation. She was looking visibly thin in a brown suit, while posing for the pictures. Irani had also reshared the pictures on her Instagram story, and replied ‘kaadha yukt, chinta mukt’.

During Irani’s 45th birthday on March 23, Ekta had wished her best friend, and even jokingly asked her to get off the diet as her weight loss was making her jealous.

