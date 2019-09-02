Smriti Irani Posts Yet Another Weekend Meme and Netizens Can't Stop Laughing

After working tirelessly for five days straight, it’s the weekend that we all wait for. In fact, it is these two days (or sadly, just one for some) that keep us motivated to work and continue the drill. And, it seems like Union Minister Smriti Irani looks forward to weekends just like the rest of us.

Irani, who is known for her strong meme game, posted a video of Aaiyee aapka intezaar tha song from the movie Vijaypath. But the video, featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, came with a twist. In the video, Tabu is referred to as ‘Everybody’, denoting the collective conscience of every individual who looks forward to ‘a weekend’, coming in the form of Ajay. It’s hilarious how the picturisation of the song syncs well with the feeling of longing for the weekend..

The caption to the video read, "Greeting the weekend be like ... (a tribute from those working this weekend)". Among the first one to comment was producer Ekta Kapoor, who has a long association with the Union Minister. Kapoor dropped a laughing emoji on the video. Irnai, who collaborated with Kapoor on popular show Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, replied with hearts emoji.

Other Instagram users, too, applauded the minister's witty humour. "You have an amazing sense of humour", wrote one user. Another one said, "Memers we have some competition." However, this is not the first time Irani has shared memes on her account about the weekend. Below are some few more memes posted by Irani; Check them out as they might help you with your Monday blues!

