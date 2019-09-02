Smriti Irani Posts Yet Another Weekend Meme and Netizens Can't Stop Laughing
Union Minister Smriti Irani shared a video of ‘Aaiyee aapka intezaar tha’ song, featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, joking how everyone eagerly waits for a weekend.
File photo of Union minister Smriti Irani.
After working tirelessly for five days straight, it’s the weekend that we all wait for. In fact, it is these two days (or sadly, just one for some) that keep us motivated to work and continue the drill. And, it seems like Union Minister Smriti Irani looks forward to weekends just like the rest of us.
Irani, who is known for her strong meme game, posted a video of Aaiyee aapka intezaar tha song from the movie Vijaypath. But the video, featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, came with a twist. In the video, Tabu is referred to as ‘Everybody’, denoting the collective conscience of every individual who looks forward to ‘a weekend’, coming in the form of Ajay. It’s hilarious how the picturisation of the song syncs well with the feeling of longing for the weekend..
The caption to the video read, "Greeting the weekend be like ... (a tribute from those working this weekend)". Among the first one to comment was producer Ekta Kapoor, who has a long association with the Union Minister. Kapoor dropped a laughing emoji on the video. Irnai, who collaborated with Kapoor on popular show Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, replied with hearts emoji.
Other Instagram users, too, applauded the minister's witty humour. "You have an amazing sense of humour", wrote one user. Another one said, "Memers we have some competition." However, this is not the first time Irani has shared memes on her account about the weekend. Below are some few more memes posted by Irani; Check them out as they might help you with your Monday blues!
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arsenal Posts Video of Ranveer Singh as He Raps for Them at English Premier League
- Top Five Smartphones to Buy in India Under Rs 10,000
- Madhurima Tuli Reveals Why She Slapped Vishal Aditya Singh on Nach Baliye 9
- Yashaswini Singh Wins Gold to Secure 9th Olympic Quota for India
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: If You Can, Loudly Say Shut up And Take My Money